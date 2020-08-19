Lincolnton, NC
Pamela "Pam" M. Berling (Martin), 47, of Lincolnton, NC, formerly of Dracut, MA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 15, 2020. Pam was the daughter of the late Angeline A. Martin, and is survived by her father Gregory P. Martin of Beverly, MA, her husband Robert J. Berling of Lincolnton, NC, and her two children Rachael M. Berling and Cole R. Berling. She is also survived by her brother Leonard Smart and his wife Amy of Dunedin, FL, her sisters Rebecca J. Goodwin of Beverly, MA, and Joan E. Palmer and her husband Jeffrey of South Hamilton, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pam worked as a preschool teacher at Denver United Methodist Church and Denver Baptist Preschool. She enjoyed everything creative including painting, sewing, drawing and crocheting. More than anything, Pam loved being a wife and mother. She shared 18 wonderful years of marriage with her devoted husband and was a loving mother to her two beautiful children.
A celebration of Pam's life will be held by her family at a later date.
Donations in Pam's memory may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036. (https://curemeso.salsalabs.org/tributepages/p/pamelapamberlingstributepage/index.html
) View the online memorial for Pamela "Pam" M. Berling (Martin)