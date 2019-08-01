|
|
Pamela Monahan Ducharme
of Methuen, MA; 72
Pamela "Pam" Monahan Ducharme, 72, of Methuen, MA passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late John and Ann (Gearin) Monahan.
Pam grew up in Billerica and was a graduate of BMHS, class of 1965. She was employed for thirty-one years by Bristol Myers Squibb (previously known as New England Nuclear) until her retirement. She married Ronald Ducharme and together they had a daughter, Jayne, the ultimate love of Pam's life. Jayne accompanied her Mum every step of the way navigating through Pam's health issues. Her dedication never faltered. Pam loved 'all things Irish' and was very proud of her heritage. She will be most remembered for her warmth, wit, generosity, and unconditional love. Our family's loss is heaven's gain.
In addition to her daughter, Jayne Ducharme of Lowell, Pam is survived by her sisters, Sheila Jahnle and her husband, Carl of Nashua, NH, and Jill Monahan of Salem, NH; her brother, Robert Monahan of Nashua, NH; nieces, Anne Docimo and her husband, Bob, Kate Vachon and her husband, Scott, Kristi Farewell and her husband, James; nephew, Jon Monahan; great-nieces and nephews, Brianna, Emily, Kateri, Aurora, Nate and Kolbe; and many Gearin and Monahan cousins.
The family would like to thank Pam's MGH medical team for compassionate care, far exceeding expectations, especially Dr. Barbara Kane, MD, Dr. Gregory Lewis, MD, Natasha Lever, N.P.; Case Managers, Julia Shea and Laura Pearson; and all those who cared for her during her most trying times.
DUCHARME - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 AM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at St. Monica Church, 212 Lawrence Street in Methuen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, supporting the MGH Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019