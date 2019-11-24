|
|
Pamella A. Copley
formerly of Lowell and Chelmsford
PINEHURST, NC - Pamella A. (Cousins) Copley of Pinehurst, NC, formerly of Lowell and Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 at home. Pam was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee and moved to the Lowell area and raised her family. For over twenty five years she was on the management staff at UMASS Lowell, retiring in 1992.
She was a former President of the Seton Guild in Lowell and a member of the Women of Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities of Southern Pines, NC.
She was an avid reader and very proud of her many first addition books. Pam was also a fervent animal lover and rescued many dogs throughout her life. She enjoyed the beach, especially her many summer vacations spent in Rye Beach, NH.
She is survived by her children Marian L. Kolas of Taylors, SC, her son Michael J. Copley of Toms River, NJ and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Rye Beach.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019