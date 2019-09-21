|
|
CHELMSFORD, MA – Panagiotis T. Kotarakos, recently of Chelmsford and former longtime resident of Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully at Genesis Westford House in Westford on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was the husband of Anna (Gielzynska) Kotarakos.
He was born in Laconia, Greece on March 14, 1947 and was a son of the late Thomas and Amalia (Karanzalis) Kotarakos.
For many years he worked in the Produce Department for Market Basket. In his spare time he enjoyed playing soccer, spending time with friends at the local Greek coffee shop and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, dog and granddogs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Amalia Francisco and her husband Gabriel of Chelmsford, Katerina Ubele and her husband James of Chelmsford, and his cherished grandchildren; Dominic and Claudia Francisco. He also leaves his siblings; George Kotarakos and his wife Pope of Greece, Haralmbos Kotarakos and his wife Evgenia of Greece, Rodolpho Kotarakos and his wife Michelle of Athol, and Beatrikh Kottarakos Zaharias of Greece. Panagiotis is also survived by many nieces, nephews, close friends of Greece and America. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Yianni.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Westford House and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 4-6 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 o'clock at Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, LOWELL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Panagiotis name to the MSPCA, 352 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or mspca.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 21, 2019