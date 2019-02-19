Pascual L. Arcilla

WW2 Veteran; School Teacher; 90



LOWELL - Mr. Pascual L. Arcilla, age 90, a former school teacher and Veteran, described as a great husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully Monday morning, February 18, 2019, at the Tewksbury Hospital following a brief illness, with family at his bedside. He was the beloved husband for sixty-two years of Francisca (Magno) Arcilla.



He was born in Talavera, Luzon, Philippines, a son of the late Miguel and Maria (Lopez) Arcilla, and raised in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. During WWII, he served in the Philippines Army with the American allied forces against the Japanese invading forces. He went on to earn the equivalent of a Bachelors Degree and became a certified elementary school teacher in the Philippines. He emigrated to the U.S. in 2001, and settled in Lowell.



Besides his wife, he leaves four daughters, Lolita M. Arcilla of Lowell, with whom he resided, Irene A. Ancheta and her husband Anastacio, Sabina A. Guzman and her husband Jorge, and Pricila Rivera all residing in the Philippines; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Asigri of Lowell, Anna Muriel Ancheta, Gino Guzman both in the Philippines, Jessa Compos and her husband Raphel and Marco Guzman of Salem, MA, Anna Beatrice Rivera, and Christina Rocel Rivera both of CA; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Christina; a brother, Juanito Arcilla of CA; and many nieces and nephews.



ARCILLA - Visiting hours Thursday, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Friday, Feb. 22, at 9:00 am, from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Hospital, E-3 Patient Activities Fund, Attn; Maureen DiPalma, 365 East St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged.