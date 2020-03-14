|
|
beloved family member and friend
DRACUT
Patricia A. Finn, 92, of Dracut, passed away Wednesday morning March 11, 2020 at home in Dracut, Massachusetts with her family by her side.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 14, 1927, a daughter of the late Martin J. and the late Margaret V. (Lannan) Finn, she attended St. Patrick Grammar school, St. Patrick Girl's High School and Lowell Commercial College.
For many years, Pat worked as an assembler with Honeywell Corporation in Lawrence and before that at Heinz Electric in Lowell.
Pat is survived by a large family of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them her niece Mary Jo Finn-Ryan and nephew Mark Finn, with whom she resided; her niece Roberta Peaslee and her husband Gerald of Dracut; and her sister-in-law Patricia Finn.
She was predeceased by her siblings Dorothy Newell, Lillian Sweat, Irene Desmond, Martin Finn and William Finn.
Finn
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Monday morning March 16, 2020 followed by her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at ST. MICHAEL CHURCH in Lowell at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing mat make contributions in her memory to the Juvenille Diabetes Foundation, 770 Dedham St., Canton, MA 02021. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
