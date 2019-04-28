|
of Lowell Gregoire Patricia A. Gregoire, age 72, beloved wife of Francis A. Gregoire, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on April 19, 2019.
Born in Lowell, MA on September 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late William and Stella (Swencornis) Nicholson. Patricia was educated in the Lowell School System, and she worked for the Potpourri Group in Billerica for 20 years.
In her free time, Patricia enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and everything Disney. Any given day, when the weather was nice, she and her husband Frank would make their way to Brown's Restaurant in Hampton. Above all else though, Patricia loved her family. She knew no greater joy than spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Patricia is survived by her son William A. Gregoire and his wife Danielle of Haverhill; her daughter Cynthia M. Gregoire of Dracut; her three grandchildren, Edward F. Gregoire, Noelle C. Gregoire, and Adria L. Gregoire, all of Haverhill; her sister, Joanne M. (Nicholson) Shaw of Wilmington, NC; her sister-in-law, Helen Matte of Dracut; her brother-in-law Paul Gregoire and his wife Diane of Hazleton, PA, as well and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Patricia was the sister-in-law of the late Wayne Nelson Shaw.
GREGOIRE At the request of the family, services will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Patricia's honor may be made to the , 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019