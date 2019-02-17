Patricia A. Haberlin

Loving Mother, Grandmother,



Sister and Friend



BILLERICA - Patricia A. (Hoy) Haberlin, age 72, died Sunday at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center after a lengthy illness.



She was born in Boston a daughter of the late William J. and Doris M. (Wainwright) Hoy and lived in East Boston before moving to Billerica in 1956.



Mrs. Haberlin worked in the cafeteria at the Locke Middle School in Billerica for 24 years.



She is survived by her son, Jamie Haberlin of Billerica; her sister Kathy Lilly of Billerica as well as her grandchildren, William Haberlin and Samantha Edgerly, her great-grandson Jackson Walton and her former husband Donald Haberlin.



HABERLIN - Of Billerica, formerly of East Boston, Feb. 10. Patricia A. (Hoy) Haberlin. It being her wish all services will be held privately and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary