Patricia A. (Creegan) Kelley
It is with heavy hearts and a lifetime of incredible memories that the Kelley family announces the passing of their beloved mother, Patricia A. Kelley (Creegan) of Lowell, MA, Chelmsford, MA and more recently Parker, CO. Pat moved on to her next chapter in heaven on May 29th and leaves behind three wonderful daughters: Leann Kelley Weibel, Coleen Kelley Thurber and Stacey Kelley Martins all from Chelmsford, MA and all currently residing in Colorado. Pat joined her family in Colorado for the past three years so her family could support her through her journey with Alzheimer's Disease. Pat also is survived by her awesome son-in-law's, Dave Weibel, Craig Thurber and Cristian Martins, her beautiful grandson's, Brady Martins and Jackson and Cody Thurber, her incredible brother and sister-in-law of Chestertown, MD, Frank and Barbara Creegan, and her adored nephews, Frank and Thomas Creegan, and Paul and Joe Creegan. Pat was also loved by many extended family members including Tracy Bachart and family of Manchester, God daughter Gayle Hurley and family of Tyngsboro, MA, and Thereza Martins, Katy and Blake Weibel and Jennifer Lozano of Colorado.
Pat was a graduate of Notre Dame HS in Tyngsboro, was active in Chelmsford Pop Warner, as well as in her beloved parish St. Rita's Church in Lowell. She was more than proud of her Irish heritage, known to many on St. Paddy's Day as "Irish Mother Superior!" She was a massive force in life and touched many people with her humor, wit, and enthusiasm for having a good time! She was loved by many and leaves behind an enormous amount of friends and family from all facets of her life. Her family receives great peace knowing that she is whole and complete again and surrounded by loved ones in heaven including her parents (Thomas and Mary Creegan), her in-laws (Priscilla and Robert Kelley), her brother and sister-in-law (Paul and Carlene Creegan) as well as several other friends and family members who she held dear to her heart.
A Farewell St. Patrick's Day Party will be held this summer in Chelmsford to celebrate the life of this incredible woman!
Published in Lowell Sun on June 17, 2019