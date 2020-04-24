|
Loving mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to all
Lowell
Patricia A. (Sheedy) Martel, 72, of Lowell, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
She was the beloved wife of William L. Martel with whom she would have celebrated 53 years of marriage this May.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, February 6, 1948, a daughter of the late Thomas W. and the late Rose (McCarthy) Sheedy, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Technical High School.
Pat worked for many years at Circle Home until her retirement in 2016.
Pat was very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed celebrating it with her family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to beach with her good friend Sue Gordon.
Kind and generous, Pat's home was always open to family and friends in need. However, she was most happy when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Pat is survived by a daughter Michelle Callahan and her husband William of Tyngsboro; a son William J. Martel and his wife Gina of Lowell; three grandchildren Joey and Brett Callahan of Tyngsboro and Claire Martel of Lowell; two brothers Robert Sheedy of Dracut and Richard Sheedy of Greensburg, PA; a sister Kathleen Rondeau of Lowell; her sisters-in-law Gail Martel of Dracut, Shirley Ann Kelley of Lowell, Kathy Lyerly and her husband JC of Billerica, Sue Noel and her husband Peter of Dracut and Beverly Martel of Lowell; many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Thomas Sheedy who died in 2003.
In light of the Covid 19 crisis and federal and state restrictions, all Funeral Services were private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Vozzyslegacyforlupus.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – 978-458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2020