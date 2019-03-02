Patricia A. "Patti" (Patenaude) Teehan

of North Chelmsford



Mrs. Patricia A. "Patti" (Patenaude) Teehan, 60, of North Chelmsford, MA, died Wednesday, February 27, at Lowell General Hospital. Patti battled courageously with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) for over



2 years.



She was married to Maurice F. Teehan with whom she would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on September 9.



The daughter of Joseph Patenaude and the late Patricia (Daly) Patenaude, she was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the class of 1976.



She was employed with Compucom, which was formerly Wang Labs. She had over 30 years of service doing a job that she enjoyed.



She loved to garden, go on motorcycle rides, taking walks, and socializing with friends. Her outgoing personality will be missed by her friends and family.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her father and his wife, Joseph and Elaine Patenaude of Lehigh Acres, FL, a son, Patrick Teehan of Haverhill, MA., a daughter, Alexandra "Alex" Teehan of South Boston, MA., five brothers, Jack Patenaude of Ft. Myers, FL., Kevin and his wife Debbie Patenaude of Pelham, NH., Scott and his wife Shana Patenaude of Lowell, MA., Joseph Patenaude of Bonita Springs, FL., and Brian and his wife Kim Patenaude of Bonita Springs, FL., a sister, JoAnne Keohane of North Chelmsford, four brother and sister-in-laws, John and Bonnie Teehan of Tyngsboro, MA., Susan Byrne of Ft. Myers, FL., Mickey and Don Lucken of Londonderry, NH., as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



TEEHAN - Patricia Ann (Patenaude) of North Chelmsford, MA died Feb. 27, 2019. Visiting hours Monday, March 4 from 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Tuesday, March 5 at 10:00AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ALS ONE, an organization dedicated to innovative research and increasing access to care and treatment for those with ALS. http://www.alsone.org/donate/ Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary