CHELMSFORD
Patricia A. (French) Woodman, age 92, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chelmsford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold F. Woodman with whom she shared 45 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1992. She was born on June 24, 1928, in Lowell, MA and was a daughter of the late Walter B. and Ethel A. (Miller) French. Patricia was raised in Lowell and worked for many years as a records keeper at Medical Associates of Chelmsford. Patricia was a longtime auxiliary member of American Legion Post 212 in Chelmsford. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with friends, reading, and planning her own parties called "Find the Party". She tap danced in her youth and for years to come. Patricia was an avid football fan; she especially enjoyed watching the New England Patriots. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Patricia will be remembered as an exceptionally accepting woman who welcomed everyone with open arms. Patricia leaves her children; Sandra M. Graham of Virginia Beach, VA, Kenneth P. Woodman of Vero Beach, FL, Bruce H. Woodman of Lowell, and Deborah A. Cappella and her husband Gary of Chelmsford. Sadly, she is predeceased by her son Stephen R. Woodman who passed away in March of 2020. She is the grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and the sister of Gerald French of Fort Lauderdale, FL, as well as her brother in law Raymond Woodman of Lowell, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately.
Patricia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Sunny Acres who provided great love and care to Patricia during her five years of residence.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 254 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
