Patricia Ann (Higgins) MacDonald of Wilmington
Patricia Ann (Higgins) MacDonald, age 90, of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 11, 2019. Patricia was the devoted mother of Frederick MacDonald & his wife Amanda, Helene Razzino of Wilmington, Richard MacDonald & his wife Heidi of West Newbury, Michael MacDonald of Wilmington, William MacDonald & his wife Denise of Salem, NH and Kathleen Christensen of Wilmington, loving "Nana" of Mary, Patricia, Colleen, John, James, Lindsay, Robert, Mathew and Vanessa, "Great-Nana" of Taylor, Brian, Samantha, Jonathan, Reinaldo, Emma & Colby, cherished daughter of the late James A. and Josephine (Bellevue) Higgins, dear sister of the late James Higgins.
Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, September 16th from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Memorial donations in Patricia's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 13, 2019