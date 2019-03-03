|
|
Patricia Ann (Patenaude) Teehan
of North Chelmsford, MA
Patricia Ann (Patenaude) of North Chelmsford, MA died Feb. 27, 2019. Visiting hours Monday, March 4 from 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Tuesday, March 5 at 10:00AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ALS ONE, an organization dedicated to innovative research and increasing access to care and treatment for those with ALS. http://www.alsone.org/donate/
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019