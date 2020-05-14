Patricia (DeRosa) Beaulieu
Patricia (DeRosa) Beaulieu, age 68, a long-time resident of Tewksbury, died early Saturday morning, May 9, at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, from Cancer.
She was born in Arlington, one of four children of the late Vincent P. and Isabelle M. (Sandmann) DeRosa, raised in Tewksbury, and was a member of Tewksbury Memorial High School's Class of 1969.
She had remained in Tewksbury until she relocated to an in-law apartment with her son in Derry last year.
She leaves her son, Justin M. Beaulieu; a sister, Susan Surette and her husband Peter of Pelham, NH; a brother, Philip DeRosa of Wrentham; and was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Collins.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a Graveside service will be held at Tewksbury Cemetery, at a time to be determined. Memorial Contributions to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beaulieu and DeRosa family. For e-condolences visit Legacy.com. tewksburyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Tewksbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
