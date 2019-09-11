|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
and Great-Grandmother
ESTERO, FL
Patricia C. (Kennedy) Glen, 92 of Estero, FL, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2019, at Brookdale Fort Myers The Colony. She was the widow of William H. Glen Sr. who passed away in 2007 and to whom she shared 57 years of marriage.
Patricia was born in Lowell on March 31, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Agnes C. (Eddy) Kennedy. She was raised in Lowell and attended Sacred Heart School and Lowell High School. She remained a resident of Lowell until she and her husband retired to Estero, FL in 1992.
Patricia worked for the Internal Revenue Service for approximately 18 years, until her retirement in 1982. Her and her husband enjoyed traveling. Some trips included Hawaii, Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, Ireland, and England.
She is survived by her son William Glen Jr. and his wife Judith and her daughter, Mary Ellen (Glen) Maker; four grandchildren, Sherrie (Glen) Armstrong and her husband Keith, Paula (Glen) Lagasse and her husband Ryan, William J. Glen and his wife Keri, and Gary Maker and his wife Sherrie; eleven great-grandchildren, Katlynn (Armstrong) Wageling, Tyler Armstrong, Rachel Armstrong, Joseph Lagasse, Nathan Lagasse, Abigail Lagasse, Darius Maker, Endora Maker, Gabrielle Maker, Noah Bahan, and Parker Bahan; two great-great-grandchildren, Emma Wageling and Eleanor Wageling; three brothers, Ralph, Gerald, and Francis Kennedy, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Barbara (Kennedy) Zimmerman.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on FRIDAY MORNING from 9 until 11 A.M., with her FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Glen's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at alz.org/donate.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 11, 2019