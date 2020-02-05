|
Loving Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend
COPPIN – Of Billerica, formerly of Pelham, NH, Jan. 28, Patricia A. "Patti" (Keplin) Coppin. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 31 at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. It being her wish all other services will be held privately and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ., 1661 Worcester Rd. Framingham, MA 01701Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020