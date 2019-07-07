Lowell Sun Obituaries
Kevin B Comeau Funeral Home
486 Main St
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 521-4845
Patricia D. (Snay) McCullough

Dracut

Patricia D. (Snay) McCullough, 88, passed away July 1, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Adelard and Annette (Sauvagean) Snay. She was raised and educated in Lowell. Patricia was the owner of Pajers Jewelery Store in Salem, NH for many years. She was also the owner of Beverly's Hotel in Hampton Beach. She also worked at the Internal Revenue Service. For several years, every weekend, with her husband Jerry, she was a dealer at many flea markets throughout the Boston area including in Salem, NH. They traveled the world, Egypt, Europe, Asia and beyond. Patricia was the proverbial "snowbird", living in West Palm Beach in the winter with her husband. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Patricia is survived by her children, Cheryl L. Lambert and her husband Robert of Hudson, NH; Lisa McCullough of Dracut; Danielle McCullough of Derry, NH; her sister, Shirley Page of Dracut; five grandchildren, Tiffany Batsakis, Tyler Parent, Seth Lambert, Ryan Lambert and Fallon LaForge; four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Ethan, Kylie and Eli Lambert; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry L. McCullough, her daughter Jerralee D. McCullough, brother Raymond Snay and sisters Doris Dennis, Pauline Page and Beverly Baillergeon.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com



Published in Lowell Sun on July 7, 2019
