Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Patricia (LaCourse) Dinnigan Obituary
of North Chelmsford

Patricia (LaCourse) Dinnigan, 83, of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell.

She was born in Lowell, the daughter of the late Leo and Abigail (Golden) LaCourse.

Patricia was the wife of the late Walter Dinnigan who passed away in 2003.

Mrs. Dinnigan was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1954. She was employed for many years at Raytheon in Bedford and retired in 1996.

Patricia was a faithful and devout catholic and a communicant at St. John the Evangelist and a member of the Alter Guild there.

Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her large extended family and her 17 grandchildren. She loved to cook big meals for her family and spend time with them. She especially appreciated her life-long friendships with Dona Gavin and Lil Morrow.

She is survived by her son and three daughters: Brian Dinnigan of Chelmsford, MA, Susan Kerr and her husband Russell of Pelham, NH, Leah Gaffney and her husband Richard of Chelmsford, MA, Laurin Mills and her husband Todd of Westford, MA, two brothers, Bernard LaCourse and his wife Anita of Westford, MA, Richard LaCourse and his wife Sheila of Groton, MA, a sister, Lynda Adams and her husband Richard of Coco Beach, FL, 17 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Karen Goodwin, her brother Leo LaCourse, and her brother John LaCourse.

Dinnigan

Patricia (LaCourse) Dinnigan, Passed away Tuesday, visiting hours are Sunday from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. Funeral Monday at 8 A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
