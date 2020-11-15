Longtime Billerica Resident
Billerica – Patricia E. Gaudet, Age 86, died Wednesday at the Lowell General Hospital with her family at her side.
She was born in Arlington, May 14, 1934, a daughter of the late Leonard and Catherine (Torre) Toomey and lived in Billerica most of her life. Patricia was a graduate of Howe High School.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed for Millipore in Bedford.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Gaudet Jr. and his wife Jody of Burlington and Stephen Gaudet of Nashua, NH and her four grandchildren, Chad, Ross, Cameron and Alicia Gaudet and her two great grandchildren, Charlie and Zander Gaudet.
A private graveside service was held at the Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Patricia E. Gaudet