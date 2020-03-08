|
Patricia F. (McNamara) Bernard, 79, of Dracut, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. Patricia was born in Lowell on November 4, 1940 and was a daughter of Joseph McNamara and Annette (Ivanowski) McNamara. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1957 and from Mass College of Pharmacy in 1961. She worked as a pharmacist, starting at St. John's Hospital, then Murphy & Callahan Pharmacy. She worked for the state of Massachusetts until retiring from a Danvers facility seven years ago. She was the wife of Benjamin W. Bernard of Dracut.
Patricia enjoyed baking and was known for her famous Dr. Bird cake and chocolate chip cookies. She loved to read and was always working on a romance or crime novel at any given time. Patricia was a big fan of the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her daughter Laura Urban and her husband Jason of Hillsborough, NH; and her three sons, William and his wife Laurie of Methuen, MA; Robert and his wife Stephanie of Pelham, NH; and Shawn and his wife Tracy of Townsend, MA. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy and her husband Ken Clark of Seabrook, NH; her sister-in-law Peggy McNamara of Lowell, MA; and her eight grandchildren; Emily, Timothy, Zachary, Patrick, Noah, Kylie, Katie, and Tori. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Regan, brother Joseph McNamara, and brother-in-law Gerry Regan.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave in Dracut. Her funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church in Dracut, MA. There will be a spring burial at Richardson Cemetery in Dracut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center at 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA, 01854. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2020