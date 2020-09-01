Chelmsford
Patricia F. (Cox) Sheehy, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Westford House surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Joseph Sheehy with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. She was born November 20, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Perry) Cox. Patricia attended school in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School. She was employed at Hanscom AFB as an administrative assistant for 30 years. After her retirement, Patricia enjoyed traveling, she shared many beautiful trips to Ireland with her husband and friends. She spent her summers at the family home in Gilford, NH at Lake Shore Park. She cherished these times spent with her family. Patricia is survived by her two sons; Joseph Sheehy and his wife Rungnapha of Myrtle Beach, SC and Kevin Sheehy and his wife Marie of Chelmsford, his grandchildren; Kevin Sheehy of Denver CO and Melissa Sheehy of Londonderry, NH., her great-grandchildren; Leah and Devin Alves, her uncle James Perry and his wife Mildred of Foxboro. She was sadly predeceased by her siblings; Rosemary Eliopoulos and Katherine Hovnanian.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to Alzheimer's Association
