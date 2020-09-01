1/1
Patricia F. Sheehy
Chelmsford

Patricia F. (Cox) Sheehy, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Westford House surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Joseph Sheehy with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. She was born November 20, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Perry) Cox. Patricia attended school in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School. She was employed at Hanscom AFB as an administrative assistant for 30 years. After her retirement, Patricia enjoyed traveling, she shared many beautiful trips to Ireland with her husband and friends. She spent her summers at the family home in Gilford, NH at Lake Shore Park. She cherished these times spent with her family. Patricia is survived by her two sons; Joseph Sheehy and his wife Rungnapha of Myrtle Beach, SC and Kevin Sheehy and his wife Marie of Chelmsford, his grandchildren; Kevin Sheehy of Denver CO and Melissa Sheehy of Londonderry, NH., her great-grandchildren; Leah and Devin Alves, her uncle James Perry and his wife Mildred of Foxboro. She was sadly predeceased by her siblings; Rosemary Eliopoulos and Katherine Hovnanian.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to Alzheimer's Association P.O.Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.als-ma.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
