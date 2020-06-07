Lifelong Lowell Resident; Beloved Wife, Mother & Grandmother
Lowell
Patricia J. "Patsy" (Hogan) Hogan, a lifelong resident of Lowell and beloved wife of the late John J. Hogan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday May 31, 2020 after a brief non-COVID related illness. She was 89 years old.
Patricia was born in Lowell on March 15, 1931 and was the only child of the late James B. and Delia M. (Dillon) Hogan.
Patricia was dedicated to matters which meant the most her: Faith, Family and Friends. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Her parents immigrated from Ireland to Lowell where they established a business, Hogan's Bakery, in the back Central Street neighborhood. Lifelong friendships flourished from her time spent at the bakery assisting her parents.
Patricia was educated at St. Peter's School, Academy of Notre Dame, Regis College and Calvin Coolidge College where she earned her master's degree. She went on to teach second grade for the City of Lowell at the Cardinal O'Connell School. Her education and the opportunities it provided introduced her to many friends with whom she enjoyed lifelong relationships. She was a loyal alumna and her alma maters held a special place in her heart. She and her classmates enjoyed attending various alumni events.
Patricia was a faith filled woman who was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell where she was an active member and treasurer of the Woman's Guild. In addition, she was a member of Catholic College Club and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. During the summer months, Patsy and John cherished their summers at Hampton Beach, where she served as an eucharistic minister at St. Patrick Mission Church.
Friends were family to Patricia. She was blessed to have her dear friends of the "Coffee Club" who met weekly for over fifty years to celebrate many joyous events. Patricia and the "Coffee Club" met regularly until March when the stay at home order went into effect. These friends were an integral part of her life and they feel her loss as deeply as we do. They will forever hold a special place in our hearts and her legacy.
Patricia's family would like to thank the staff of the Saab Residence, the Emergency Room staff at Lowell General Saints Campus and the ICU staff at the Main Campus, as well as Father Nicholas Sannella, for the care and compassion they provided to her.
Patricia and John were married for fifty years at the time of his death in 2008. Her survivors include, a son, James B. Hogan and his wife, Laurie A. (Picanso) Hogan of Pelham, New Hampshire. Her three beloved granddaughters, Victoria E. Hogan and her fiancé, Marc Gillette, of Lowell, Alexandria J. Hogan and Elizabeth K. Hogan of Pelham, NH. Her nephew, Donald Emmons of Texas and niece Kathy Macrini of New York and many cousins including Eleanor Rafferty and the Kearns family.
Due to current covid restrictions Patricia's funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to do so. To remotely attend her Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11:00 AM please click the link below.
http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/65306253
Donations in her memory may be made to the Saab Residence Activity Fund, 1085 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA., or to the charity of one's choice. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.