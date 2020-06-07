Patricia J. Hogan
1931 - 2020
Lifelong Lowell Resident; Beloved Wife, Mother & Grandmother

Lowell

Patricia J. "Patsy" (Hogan) Hogan, a lifelong resident of Lowell and beloved wife of the late John J. Hogan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday May 31, 2020 after a brief non-COVID related illness. She was 89 years old.

Patricia was born in Lowell on March 15, 1931 and was the only child of the late James B. and Delia M. (Dillon) Hogan.

Patricia was dedicated to matters which meant the most her: Faith, Family and Friends. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Her parents immigrated from Ireland to Lowell where they established a business, Hogan's Bakery, in the back Central Street neighborhood. Lifelong friendships flourished from her time spent at the bakery assisting her parents.

Patricia was educated at St. Peter's School, Academy of Notre Dame, Regis College and Calvin Coolidge College where she earned her master's degree. She went on to teach second grade for the City of Lowell at the Cardinal O'Connell School. Her education and the opportunities it provided introduced her to many friends with whom she enjoyed lifelong relationships. She was a loyal alumna and her alma maters held a special place in her heart. She and her classmates enjoyed attending various alumni events.

Patricia was a faith filled woman who was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell where she was an active member and treasurer of the Woman's Guild. In addition, she was a member of Catholic College Club and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. During the summer months, Patsy and John cherished their summers at Hampton Beach, where she served as an eucharistic minister at St. Patrick Mission Church.

Friends were family to Patricia. She was blessed to have her dear friends of the "Coffee Club" who met weekly for over fifty years to celebrate many joyous events. Patricia and the "Coffee Club" met regularly until March when the stay at home order went into effect. These friends were an integral part of her life and they feel her loss as deeply as we do. They will forever hold a special place in our hearts and her legacy.

Patricia's family would like to thank the staff of the Saab Residence, the Emergency Room staff at Lowell General Saints Campus and the ICU staff at the Main Campus, as well as Father Nicholas Sannella, for the care and compassion they provided to her.

Patricia and John were married for fifty years at the time of his death in 2008. Her survivors include, a son, James B. Hogan and his wife, Laurie A. (Picanso) Hogan of Pelham, New Hampshire. Her three beloved granddaughters, Victoria E. Hogan and her fiancé, Marc Gillette, of Lowell, Alexandria J. Hogan and Elizabeth K. Hogan of Pelham, NH. Her nephew, Donald Emmons of Texas and niece Kathy Macrini of New York and many cousins including Eleanor Rafferty and the Kearns family.

Due to current covid restrictions Patricia's funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to do so. To remotely attend her Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11:00 AM please click the link below.

http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/65306253

Donations in her memory may be made to the Saab Residence Activity Fund, 1085 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA., or to the charity of one's choice. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
To remotely attend, click the link below.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 6, 2020
Dear Jim & Laure, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family on behalf of Pat's sister Hibernians. We will certainly miss her beautiful smile and how welcoming she always was. We shared many happy occasions with her and she was a wonderfully supportive member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Sincerely, Joyce Burgess, President and all of our members.
Joyce Burgess
June 5, 2020
Dear Jim and Laurie ,
I am sorry for your loss. In reading this, I see what a lovey women Patsy was. May your loving memories help you through this difficult time.
Emily Ross Dillon
Family Friend
June 5, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. In reading this, I see what a lovey women Patsy was. May your loving memories help you through this difficult time
Emily Ross Dillon
Friend
June 5, 2020
Dear Jim, Laurie, Victoria, Alexandria and Elizabeth, I am thankful to have shared so many brilliant memories with Patsy. I will miss her and her impact on our family. I hope you can find comfort together during this difficult time and that we can celebrate the wonderful life Patsy lived, remembering the good times we've shared as a family. Please know we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time, wishing you peace and comfort. Elinor, John and Robert Rafferty
Elinor Rafferty
Family
June 5, 2020
Jim, Laurie, and girls I am sorry for your loss. In reading this, I see what a lovey women Patsy was. May your loving memories help you through this difficult time.
Jane Callahan
Coworker
June 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the loss of a wonderful person.
Sean Lydon & Family
Friend
June 5, 2020
Dear Jim,Laurie and Family
So very sorry to learn of your loss . She was the sweetest ,kindest woman . Such a pleasure to cross paths with her. May all the wonderful memories shared help to ease your pain . Thoughts with you all
at this sad time .
Glenn & Margie Mello
Friend
