Dear Jim & Laure, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family on behalf of Pat's sister Hibernians. We will certainly miss her beautiful smile and how welcoming she always was. We shared many happy occasions with her and she was a wonderfully supportive member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Sincerely, Joyce Burgess, President and all of our members.

