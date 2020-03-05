|
|
Johnson, Patricia (Bradshaw) - Of Tewksbury Passed away unexpectedly on February 28th at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Johnson. Devoted Mother of Holly Papadopoulos and her husband Chris of Dracut, Eric Johnson and his wife Susanne of Sweden, Kimberly Grimes and her husband Timothy of Dracut and Christopher Johnson of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Ashley and Cameron Grimes of Dracut and Léonie Johnson of Sweden. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Friday March 6th at 9am. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas of Villanova Church 126 Middlesex Ave Wilmington MA at 10am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home 4-8pm on Thursday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia and Arthur Johnson's name to the ALS Association Angel Fund at theangelfund.org.
Cota Funeral Home and Cremation
North Reading
978-664-4340
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2020