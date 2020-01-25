Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DRACUT FUNERAL HOME
2159 Lakeview Ave.
Dracut, MA
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
DRACUT FUNERAL HOME
2159 Lakeview Ave.
Dracut, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
12 Main St.
Pelham, MA
Patricia (Mullen) Jurewicz


1953 - 2020
Patricia (Mullen) Jurewicz Obituary
of Pelham, NH; 66

LOWELL

Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz, age 66, of Pelham, NH, died peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on January 23, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Pat was a compassionate, loving, and kind individual who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the beloved wife of Raymond J. Jurewicz, with whom she celebrated 47 wonderful years of marriage this past August 19th, 2019.

Born in Lowell, MA on March 25, 1953, she was a daughter of the late James F. Mullen, and the late Rita (Mullen) Castellano. She attended Lowell Schools, and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1970.

Prior to her retirement, Pat worked for the School System of N. Andover, MA, as a Para-Professional for Children with Special Needs. Prior to her illness, Pat took great pleasure playing golf with the Ladies League at the Billerica Country Club. She loved to plan special golf get-aways with her family. But most of all, she loved planning her summer vacations with her children and grandchildren at Hampton Beach, NH, and her special favorite place, the "Coddage" on the water in Marshfield, MA.

Pat was the loving mother of Raymond J. Jurewicz, Jr., and his wife Alline of Deerfield, NH, and Stacey R. Condon of Atkinson, NH; grandmother of the "loves of her life", Camden, Kinsley, Brayden, Hadley, Delaney, Jack, Bianca, and Larissa; loving sister to Barbara MacNicholl and her husband Robert of Chelmsford, James F. Mullen of Clearwater, FL, Maureen Diaz and her husband Frank of Clearwater, FL, Richard Mullen and his wife Kathy of Chelmsford; sister-in-law of Diana (Jurewicz) Brooks. She also leaves many dear nieces and nephews.

Pat was the sister of the late Robert J. Mullen, and sister-in-law of the late Patricia Mullen.

Jurewicz

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, January 27th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral will take place Tuesday morning, January 28th at 9AM from the funeral home followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, 12 Main St., Pelham at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
