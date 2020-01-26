Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
12 Main St.
Pelham, MA
Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz


1953 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz Obituary
Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz
of Pelham, NH

Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz, age 66, beloved wife of Raymond J. Jurewicz, of Pelham, NH. Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, January 27th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her funeral will take place Tuesday morning, January 28th at 9AM from the funeral home followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Patricks Church, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH. Burial will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
