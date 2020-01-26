|
|
Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz
of Pelham, NH
Patricia "Pat" (Mullen) Jurewicz, age 66, beloved wife of Raymond J. Jurewicz, of Pelham, NH. Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, January 27th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her funeral will take place Tuesday morning, January 28th at 9AM from the funeral home followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Patricks Church, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH. Burial will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020