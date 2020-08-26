1/1
Patricia L. "Pattie" Gauthier
of Tyngsboro, MA

Patricia "Pattie" Lee Gauthier, 64, a longtime resident of Tyngsboro, MA died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Westford House in Westford, MA.

She was married to Paul Gauthier with whom he would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on October 18, 2020.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late William and Claire (Burt) Kirane.

She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1974 and retired from A. Zabbo Realty of Tyngsboro.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA.

She enjoyed walking, cycling, playing Bingo and loved animals especially birds. Pattie's favorite saying was "Everything happens for a reason", and her favorite foods were shepherd's pie, pizza and seafood.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Amy Gauthier of Nashua, NH, Alison Gauthier of Fitchburg, MA, and Andrea Gauthier of Nashua, a sister, Susan Sullivan of Lowell, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late William Kirane Jr.

Pattie's message to all of her loving family and friends "I love you all. I'll always be with you no matter where you are or where you go."

Patricia L. Gauthier of Tyngsboro, MA died Monday, August 24, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Friday at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Pattie and I were friends for 33 years. She was the most honest,loving and kind person I have ever know. We had a lot of good times @Bingo (even though we lost more than we won). Her greatest pride in life was her husband and her daughters. I think you are right Andrea--she is playing Bingo in heaven with her mother,grandmother and Uncle Buddy.Pattie always had a great smile and something nice to say about everyone she met. I am so glad she was my friend because I think I am a better person because of her. She will be greatly missed and thought of during my lifetime. Rest in peace my dear friend and God Bless your family.
evelyn zabbo
Friend
