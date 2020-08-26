Pattie and I were friends for 33 years. She was the most honest,loving and kind person I have ever know. We had a lot of good times @Bingo (even though we lost more than we won). Her greatest pride in life was her husband and her daughters. I think you are right Andrea--she is playing Bingo in heaven with her mother,grandmother and Uncle Buddy.Pattie always had a great smile and something nice to say about everyone she met. I am so glad she was my friend because I think I am a better person because of her. She will be greatly missed and thought of during my lifetime. Rest in peace my dear friend and God Bless your family.

evelyn zabbo

Friend