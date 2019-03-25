Patricia L. Hefler

a longtime Billerica resident



BILLERICA - Patricia L. "Pat" (Lacey) Hefler, age 88, a longtime Billerica resident, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away at the Winchester Hospital on Friday, March 22, 2019.



She was the beloved wife of the late Lester E. Hefler, who passed away in 1995.



Patricia was born in the family home on Chandler Street in Tewksbury on April 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Willette A. (Chandler) Lacey.



Pat was raised in Billerica, and graduated in 1948 from the former Howe High School.



She was a longstanding member of the First Congregational Church of Billerica, and enjoyed being part of the Aim High Church Group.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an Executive Secretary by the United Shoe Company in Boston.



She enjoyed traveling to her vacation home in Eastham, drafting house plans, and admiring local architecture. In addition, she loved exploring museums, and going on adventures with her nieces and nephews to local historic sites including the Old North Bridge in Concord and the Battle Green in Lexington.



Pat had a generous heart and supported many local charities.



One of Pat's greatest loves beside her family was her rescued black lab "Lucky".



Pat was the sister of the late Margaret I. Young.



She is survived by her younger sister, Dorothy A. Risher of Tewksbury; her late husbands children, Lester Jr., and Deana Hefler, and Linda and Jim Finnegan both of Melrose, along with their families. She is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews.



HEFLER - Patricia L. (Lacey). Calling hours are Tuesday, March 26, from 4-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Family and friends are invited to meet on Wednesday, March 27, at 10 am at the First Congregational Church of Billerica, 18 Andover Road, Billerica for her funeral service. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. www.farmeranddee.com Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary