|
|
Chelmsford
Patricia M. "Pat" Chagnon, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by friends and family after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born in Lowell on November 25, 1956 and was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Deolinda (Pitta) Chagnon. Pat worked at the Internal Revenue Service for more than 25 years. She enjoyed cruising to other countries with friends, and her vacations in Lubec, Maine with her cousins and aunt, and northern Vermont with her cousin Karen and husband, Raymond, and their children Leanne and Christopher. She also treasured spending time with her many friends, including Peggy House and her husband, Doug, and her neighbor, Carol Bonito, and especially her Maine Coon cat, Kodi. Patricia is survived by her life partner, Michael Fulton, of Chelmsford, and her two brothers; Kevin and his wife, Lisa, of Palmdale, CA and Bud and his wife, Sally, of Newburyport, MA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Braden Chagnon and his wife, Mairin, of Tyngsboro, Corey Chagnon of Boston, Whitney Chagnon of Austin, TX, Kyle Chagnon of Boston, and Jennifer Talbot and her husband, Tim, and their son, Bryce of Las Vegas, NV. Pat's family and friends wish to extend their appreciation for the wonderful care that Pat received from the dedicated staff of VNA Care Hospice.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 to 5 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Patricia M. Chagnon
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020