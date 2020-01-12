Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
formerly of Groton

Patricia M. (McCarron) Pettersen, 84, on January 6, 2020 at Wood Haven Senior Living in Tewksbury. Formerly of Groton. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Pettersen. Favorite daughter of L. Marie McCarron, predeceased by her brothers Lee and Don McCarron. Pat is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat was born and educated in Cambridge and Boston. She was a 1957 graduate of Regis College. A retired Chemist at Polaroid Corp. and retired Realtor at Acton Real Estate. A competitive swimmer, avid skier, sailor, world traveler, and all-around adventurer. Pat enjoyed life and loved to be surrounded by family.

Visiting hours are Tuesday, January 14th, from 9-11am at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY, to be followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30am at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.farmeranddee.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
