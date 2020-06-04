Counselor at Law, and former reporter for the Lowell Sun;
Attorney Patricia M. Wagner-Montminy, 71, originally from Dracut, Massachusetts, and a member of a widely known Greater Lowell family, died suddenly on Saturday May 30, 2020 at her home in Sterling, Massachusetts after a long battle with Pompe Disease and other medical issues.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, August 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Walter and the late Alice (Mullen) Wagner. Pat was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1966 and went on to attend Northeastern University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1971. Following college, Pat began an over 20-year career in journalism as a reporter for the Lowell Sun until the early 1990's.
She received her Juris Doctorate in Law from the Massachusetts School of Law in 1993, and upon graduation opened a private firm and practiced in Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Within her practice she specialized in criminal defense and family law, and often worked with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services, where she was passionate in defending the rights of the underprivileged, children, and marginalized individuals.
A woman of many interests, Pat loved traveling, westerns, and history; she was considered the family historian. In addition, she was an accomplished artist, painting many watercolor paintings.
She is survived by her pride and joy, her daughter Sara W. (Montminy) Paquette and a loving grandson Richard Walter Paquette, both of Northborough; and many beloved cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal restrictions, a private Graveside Service was held at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. A memorial Mass for Pat will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in her memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the American Cancer Society. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
Attorney Patricia M. Wagner-Montminy, 71, originally from Dracut, Massachusetts, and a member of a widely known Greater Lowell family, died suddenly on Saturday May 30, 2020 at her home in Sterling, Massachusetts after a long battle with Pompe Disease and other medical issues.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, August 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Walter and the late Alice (Mullen) Wagner. Pat was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1966 and went on to attend Northeastern University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1971. Following college, Pat began an over 20-year career in journalism as a reporter for the Lowell Sun until the early 1990's.
She received her Juris Doctorate in Law from the Massachusetts School of Law in 1993, and upon graduation opened a private firm and practiced in Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Within her practice she specialized in criminal defense and family law, and often worked with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services, where she was passionate in defending the rights of the underprivileged, children, and marginalized individuals.
A woman of many interests, Pat loved traveling, westerns, and history; she was considered the family historian. In addition, she was an accomplished artist, painting many watercolor paintings.
She is survived by her pride and joy, her daughter Sara W. (Montminy) Paquette and a loving grandson Richard Walter Paquette, both of Northborough; and many beloved cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal restrictions, a private Graveside Service was held at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. A memorial Mass for Pat will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in her memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the American Cancer Society. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 30, 2020.