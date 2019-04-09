|
|
Patricia (Patch) MacLachlan
of Lowell; 78
LOWELL - Patricia (Patch) MacLachlan, 78, of Lowell, peacefully passed April 2, 2019. at Fairhaven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Lawrence, on June 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Harold and Josephine (Gryseiak) Patch. She received her education in Lawrence and Lowell Schools.
She enjoyed playing bingo, ice coffee, and frequent visits from her family always put a smile on her face. She loved the baked lamb at the Olympia restaurant.
She is survived by a Son Donald MacLachlan of Columbia Maryland, Daughter, Corrie A. MacDougall of Dracut; 3 Grandchildren Daniel, Kelly, and Michael MacDougall (who also knew her as Gin Gin), 5 great-grandchildren, and A loving niece Linda Farrell of Dracut.
In lieu of flowers please help with the final expenses at the following link:
https://www.gofundme.com/helping-funeral-cost-without-life-insurance?sharetype=teams&member=2004480&rcid=r01-155457382913-a4544d492aa44dad&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, Boston Rd., Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2019