Patricia McNerney


1938 - 2020
Patricia McNerney Obituary
formerly of Lowell

Dunstable

Patricia McNerney passed away peacefully at her home on March 31, 2020, surrounded by her family while in Hospice care. She was born in Lowell on October 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Gertrude (Welcome) McNerney. She was a graduate of Lowell H.S. and entered the work force. She held several positions at The C.G. Sargent's Sons Corporation of Graniteville, MA for close to 30 years, rising to a buyer position and she later retired from Trivak Machine Company in Lowell. Patricia "Patsy" to her family, spent her retirement in Dunstable, crocheting and selling many handcrafted items with her sister Carol and donating proceeds to the Dunstable Seniors. She also became a highly organized genealogist, collecting information on many of her families from the Lowell area.

She was predeceased by a brother Charles H. McNerney Jr.

Ms. McNerney is survived by her sister and constant companion Carol A. Vaillancourt of Dunstable, and a sister Mary Joan Glick of East Providence RI. She leaves nephews David Vaillancourt, Ph.D. of South Hadley, MA, Michael Vaillancourt, of Tyngsborough, and Peter Vaillancourt of Hudson N.H. and their spouses Alain Arguelles DDS, Carmen Rojas, & Susan Vaillancourt, and Great Nephew Evan G. Vaillancourt. She also leaves her niece Julie (Glick) Grimes and George, and great nephew and niece Alexander and Anya Darmetko; and a Nephew Andre Annachie; and She leaves many cousins and family in Lowell and Texas. In Lieu of Flowers the family suggests donations to Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice who gave excellent and compassionate care to her and the family.

McNerney

Her funeral services were private with interment taking place in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA 978-251-4041. Her online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
