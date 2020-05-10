To all of Pat's loved ones,

Reading of your loss on the eve of Mother's Day prompts a specially poignant heartache.

By her positive example, may you remember Pat, as we do, as a force for goodness and fun throughout her life and, as in song,may "The memories of (her) love (will) see you through" the difficult days ahead.

Please also know of Gail's and my prayers for the peaceful rest and reunion of Pat and Rodger and for the strength of loved ones blessed to have known them as we were.

Paul Kirk