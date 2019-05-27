Lowell Sun Obituaries
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Lowell, MA
Patricia Papaconstantino


Patricia Papaconstantino Obituary
Patricia Papaconstantino
of Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY - Patricia Papaconstantino, 77, passed away on Tuesday May 21st at the Tewksbury Hospital.

Patricia was born on May 25, 1939 in Lowell, Massachuetts a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Parevelotis) Papaconstantinou.

Patricia was educated through the Lowell School system. She trained for many years at Tewksbury Hospital to become a licensed practical nurse later attending Lynn School of Nursing to become a registered nurse. Her first job was with Boston City Hospital working in the emergency room. She later went on to work at the former St Joseph Hospital in Lowell.

She also was involved in the family donut business, Paradise Donut which was on Rogers St in Lowell working different shifts to help with the family business.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Tewksbury Hospital for their love, caring and professionalism for Patricia.

She is survived by her brother, Peter Papaconstantinou, her three sisters, Cynthia Pappas, Pricilla Harmon and her husband Alvin, and Rita Pappas. Also she leaves many nieces and nephews.

PAPACONSTANTINO - Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service on Wednesday, May 29th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction , M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2019
