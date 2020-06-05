wife, mother and very proud Nana
June 2nd, 2020, Patricia R. Tweed (Fadden) passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren and friends.
She was the wife of late Bruce A. Tweed, who they shared a forever love and where high school sweethearts who were married for 53 years. She is survived by her three children who Patricia loved, including two sons, Robert Tweed and his wife Helene (Kluger) of New Canaan, CT. Brian Tweed of Maynard, MA and one daughter Cheryl Tweed and her fiancé Patrick Harte of Woonsocket, RI. Her grandchildren who she whole heartedly loved and said kept her going through out her courageous battle with cancer for over 6 years are Pamela Tweed and her fiancé Michael Pawlowski, Kyle Tweed, Melissa Tweed, Alex Tweed and Brianna Tweed-Stahre.
Patricia spent many enjoyable winters down in her Bokeelia, FL home with her many new friends that she made and loved, while spending many of her summers having fun with her grand-children at her home in Pelham, NH. She was avid sports fan and loved specially to watch the Patriots and Red Sox ever chance she could. And she would love to tout that she had the same birthday as Tom Brady.
She was a former thirty-five-year employee of Purity Supreme Supermarkets (now Hannaford), located in Pelham, NH. Always one with a generous heart, she was a volunteer at "Beacon of Hope" charity in her home away from home in Florida. Patricia is remembered by her many loved ones and friends for helping others in any way that she could and spreading a message of love and joy to others her entire life.
She was the sister to beloved late of three brothers, Richard Fadden of Dracut, James Fadden of Canton and Russell Fadden of Dracut and one sister Elizabeth Campbell of Chelmsford and sister-in-law, Gloria Fadden of Dracut, MA.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Her burial will take place in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Patricia Tweed to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.