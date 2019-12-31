Home

Patrick D. McLaughlin

Patrick D. McLaughlin Obituary
Patrick D. McLaughlin

TYNGSBOROUGH - Patrick D. McLaughlin, age 63, a resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Renee M. (Boudreau) McLaughlin. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place privately. For his complete obituary, online condolences or directions,please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 31, 2019
