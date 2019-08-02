|
Loving Husband, Father,
Son, and Brother
Tyngsborough
Patrick Emery "Pat" Riley, of Tyngsborough, formerly of Westford, died unexpectedly July 29, 2019, aged 37 years. He was the beloved husband of Angela C. (Ranaghan) Riley, with whom he shared 11 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, July 11, 1982, he was the cherished son of Spencer and Thelma (Wyman) Riley of Tyngsborough, formerly of Westford. He graduated from Westford Academy with the Class of 2000, and earned his Associate's Degree from Middlesex Community College.
From a young age, Pat developed a strong work ethic. By the time he was 12, he was working for the family business at Wyman's Beach in Westford, doing whatever was asked of him. Later, he trained as an electrician and proudly obtained his license. Most recently, he was employed by Monument Construction as a Commercial Electrician.
Through mutual friends, Angela met Pat, the love of her life, in 2005. They married on October 19, 2008, settling in Tyngsborough to raise their family. While always deeply involved in the lives of his beautiful children, Pat especially enjoyed coaching their teams to the top of their division in the Tyngsborough Youth Soccer Association.
Telling great stories about his many adventures came natural to Pat. People could listen to him for hours. His booming, infectious laugh echoed throughout the room during family events, made ever more memorable by his presence. Boating on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, New Hampshire, was one of his favorite activities, as was any type of water sport, the love for which he enthusiastically passed on to the younger crowd. An avid country music fan, Pat loved to attend Country Fests at Gillette Stadium. The Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, and Johnny Cash were among his favorite artists. In his younger years, he also liked to ski.
A dedicated father, devoted husband, and loyal friend, Pat will always be remembered for his sense of adventure, quick wit, and most of all, his love of family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a son, Christian Riley, a student at Tyngsborough Middle School, and a daughter, Myah Riley, a student at Tyngsborough Elementary School. Two sisters, Mandra Biscornet and her husband Brad of Tyngsborough, and Serra Langone and her husband Jeff of Burlington, MA. Two nieces, Kessa and Lexa Langone, and a nephew, Darby Biscornet. His in-laws, Stephen and Annmarie Linehan, and a brother-in-law, Charles Ranaghan and his wife Stacey, all of Malden.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Sunday from 2 to 6 PM. His Funeral Service will be held at the Christ Church United of Dracut, 10 Arlington Street, Dracut, on Monday at 10 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Riverbank House for Men, 72 Church St., Laconia, NH 03246. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Pat's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 2, 2019