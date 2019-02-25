Patrick F. 'Pat' Riley

of Lowell



LOWELL - Patrick F. 'Pat' Riley, 45, found his way to a better place after a longtime struggle with addiction on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born in Lowell on December 9, 1973 and was a son of Linda (McCullough) Riley of Lowell.



Pat was an avid reader and artist. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered for his big heart and kind soul that he shared with everyone that he touched. He was a Union Laborer with Local 22, working in construction.



In addition to his mother, Linda (McCullough) Riley of Lowell, he is survived by his son, Seamus Riley; and his brothers, Daniel Riley and Eiliaine of Tennessee and Sean Riley and Kariann of California. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Thaddeus Riley, Danielle & Tyler Rumsey, and Zachary Riley, all of Tennessee, Justin Riley, and Bria Riley, both of California; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



He now joins his best friend and nephew, Calvin Riley who both left us too soon.



RILEY - ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 7 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON THURSDAY, YOU ARE WELCOME TO GATHER AT THE FUNERAL HOME BETWEEN 9:30 & 10 AM. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 10 AM, FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN WESTLAWN II CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS IN HIS MEMORY TO THE LOWELL TRANSITIONAL LIVING CENTER, 189 MIDDLESEX STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852.