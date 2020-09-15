Well Known Merrimack Valley Banker
billerica
On Thursday, September 10th, 2020, Patrick Henry Clarke passed away after fighting a long battle with diabetes and heart disease while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 9th, 1938 in Lebanon, NH to Patrick H Clarke and Claudia Baumhauer. Patrick, a longtime Massachusetts resident, is survived by his wife of 36 years Judy Adams, son Chris Clarke (and his wife Mary) of Carlsbad, CA, daughters Kim Frederico (and her husband Carmen) of Salem, NH, Michelle-Adams Dixon (and her husband Bill) of Hollis, NH, along with 8 Grandchildren, Joshua, Nick, Alissa, Owyn, Griffyn, Isabelle, Evan and Tyler and 2 Great Grandchildren Kaleb and Kayra. He was also the father of the late Shaun Patrick Clarke.
Patrick worked in the banking (lending) profession for many years beginning his career at Lowell Institute for Savings and ending his career at Mass Development. During his career he helped finance many projects in the Merrimack Valley.
He was an avid skier, a loyal Patriots fan and supporter of the Boy Scouts, teaching the skiing merit badge for many years. He is best known for his wonderful sense of humor, kind hearted wisdom and tremendous pride in family; often regaling other with stories of his grandchildren. He leaves behind a legacy of resilience and love and joy to his many friends and family, whom he entertained with amusing stories right up until his passing.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, September 17th at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4 – 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 18th at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Per current State guidelines face coverings and social distancing are required at both venues. Attendees must sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Patrick H. Clarke