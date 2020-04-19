|
Former Owner and President
of Focus Chemical Corporation
Patrick J. O'Brien, 79, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Bellamy Fields in Dover, New Hampshire.
For 46 years, he was the beloved husband of Anne M. (Cooney) O'Brien who survives him and with whom he resided in Portsmouth, NH and Jupiter Island, FL.
Born in Lowell, MA, January 10, 1941, Pat was the oldest child of Elizabeth (Jump) O'Brien and Leon O'Brien. Pat attended the Immaculate Conception School and Keith Academy High School, graduating in 1958. He graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME in 1962 with a Degree in Chemistry. Throughout his high school and college years, Pat played basketball as a guard.
Pat was an Army veteran and from 1963-65, while in the Army, he received the Distinguished Joint Service Commendation Medal from the Secretary of Defense for meritorious service during the period July 1963 to January 1965 serving as a member of the Office of Telecommunications National Security Agency, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.
In 1965 Pat began his career in the chemical business and worked in this field until his retirement in 2006. He began his long and industrious career at Hooker Chemical in Niagara Falls, NY in 1965 and was employed at other chemical companies in the US. In 1983 he founded Focus Chemical Corporation, a niche business, located in Portsmouth, NH. At Focus, his chemical distribution company imported highly specialized chemicals from Europe, Asia and Brazil. Pat was a member of the NACD (National Association of Chemical Distributors), the New England Chemical Club and Portsmouth Country Club in Greenland, NH.
Pat was an avid reader, boater, family man and gentleman. He will be remembered by friends and family for his infectious laugh, laid back personality and great sense of humor.
In addition to his wife Anne, he is survived by his daughter Christine A. O'Brien of Brisbane, Australia; his siblings: Maureen (O'Brien) Finnegan of Norwalk, CT; Laurence O'Brien and his wife Vicki of Salisbury, MA; Margaret (O'Brien) Meade and her husband Brian of Lowell, MA; Brenda (O'Brien) Schroer and her husband Edward of Lowell, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In light of the Covid 19 medical crisis and federal and state restrictions, Patrick's Funeral Service will be private. A Celebration of Life Service for Patrick will be held at a later date to be announced. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's memory to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., S. W. Lilburn, GA 30047. or LBDA.org. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020