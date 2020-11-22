Dear Joyce.

In reading your beloved Patrick’s obituary, I saw a man with great integrity who loved his country and his family.

He certainly had a life well lived, and touched the hearts of many people all around the world.

That will be his legacy. You must be so proud to have been his wife and shared all of his love and adventures all of those years.

I am so very sorry for the pain that you and your family are feeling now. I pray for your comfort and peace.

JoAnne St John