Billerica – Patrick R. Renna, Age 87, husband of the late E. Jane (McCarthy) Renna died Friday, July 10th on what would have been their 65th wedding anniversary. He passed away at home with his loving family by his side.
Pat was born in Cambridge, September 23, 1932, a son of the late Dominic and Mary (Scelzi) Renna and was raised in Cambridge. He later moved to Billerica with his wife to raise their family and then to Chelmsford before moving back to Billerica. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Pat had a successful career in the coffee industry for over 45 years retiring as Vice President of Sales for Bunn-O-Matic. During his retirement he consulted for many companies, most notably Core Concepts in Franklin, MA. He was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Billerica and Chelmsford and was a member of the Billerica Knights of Columbus and the Billerica Rotary.
He is survived by his son, Patrick Renna Jr. and his wife Andrea of Westford; his daughters, Stacey Renna of Lowell, Robyn Farrell and her late husband Robert, Melissa Jenkins and her husband Steven and Rebecca Chaffee and her husband Jason all of Billerica. He was the father of the late Jennifer Ferreira and father-in-law of Sal Ferreira and his wife Dawn of Andover; brother of Angelo Grieco of Arlington, Kathleen Bishop of Pembroke and the late Theresa Noonan. He is also survived by his beloved 16 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church in Billerica and burial with military honors will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the may be made to the Jennifer Renna Ferreira Memorial Scholarship or the Robert J. Farrell Jr., Memorial Giving Fund, c/o 218 Rangeway Road #252 Billerica, MA 01821.