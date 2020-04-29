|
lifelong resident of Lowell
LOWELL, MA
Patrick T. Quinlan, 61, a lifelong resident of the Highlands Section of Lowell, died on April 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Lowell, MA on March 17, 1959, a son of the late Francis X. and Vera A. (Cadigan) Quinlan. Pat graduated from Greater Lowell Technical High School and was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church.
He worked for many years in the Lowell Department of Public Works. Up until the time he suffered a devastating stroke, he worked as a livery driver for Town Taxi in Lowell.
A gifted athlete in his youth, Pat played baseball and basketball competitively. In 1976 he won the NEAAU Boxing Championship at the Boston Garden. He went on to represent New England the same year at the Olympic Trials in Detroit, Michigan. Pat boxed out of Lowell's West End Gym with his lifelong neighborhood friend, Jack O'Neill.
Following his stroke and lengthy hospitalization in 2013, he was able to maintain quality of life with daily care provided by his sisters, in addition to the special relationships he had with his nephews, Brice Gallagher and Connor Brewster.
He was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Janowicz) Quinlan; a sister, Laurie Ellen Quinlan; and two brothers-in-law, David Ahearn and Arthur Gallagher.
He is survived by his son, Sean P. Quinlan of Lowell; his brothers, Francis X. Quinlan and his wife, Dorothy of Lowell, Michael H.W. Quinlan and his wife, Deborah of Bedford, NH; his sisters, Mary Margaret Ahearn of Dracut, MA, Vera A. Gallagher of Lowell, Rosemary Brewster and her husband, Bruce of Lowell, Kerry Deveau and her husband, Jeffrey of South Lawrence, MA and Katherine Breen of Lowell; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In light of the Covid 19 virus, there are no calling hours and services are limited to immediate family. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of his sister-in-law at Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2020