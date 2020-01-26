|
Chelmsford
Patrick W. Daley, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on January 22, 2020 at High Pointe House in Haverhill in the company of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Kenney) Daley, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this coming April. He was born in Cambridge on January 9, 1945 and was a son of the late Frank and Trilby (Boutilier) Daley. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, Patrick was a Police Officer in Chelmsford for 33 years, retiring in 2004. He served as the Town Safety Officer from 1978 until 1993. He was a fan of all of the Boston sports teams and spent many years coaching youth hockey in town. Patrick was a member of the Chelmsford Lodge of Elks #2310 as well as the American Legion Post 0212, and was a communicant of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford. Patrick enjoyed vacationing and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, traveling to New Brunswick, Canada for the annual Miramachi Irish Festival and attending his grandchildren's events. Most of all, Patrick cherished spending time with his family. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sons; Brian and Amy (Fitzgerald) of Chelmsford, Kevin and his wife, Heather (Dunphy) of Winchester and Timothy and his wife, Allison (Cristina) of Bedford, his five loving grandchildren; Brandon, Caden, McKenna, Hunter and Owen. He also leaves his sisters; Fran Considine of Townsend and Barbara Daley of Lexington and many relatives, nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and several cousins in Canada. Patrick was predeceased by his brother, Joseph, his sister, Pegee and his son, Patrick "P.J." Daley.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 3 pm to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 275 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or the Boston Floating Hospital for Children, 800 Washington St., Box 231, Boston, MA 02111. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020