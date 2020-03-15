|
Patti-lynn Brigham of Billerica, aged 69, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, with family by her side. She was born in Lowell on September 9, 1950, the oldest child of the late Ralph Brigham and Frances (Marshall) (Brigham) Leahey.
Patti worked for several years as an executive assistant at Honeywell Bull in Billerica. Later she was able to earn her LPN from Tewksbury State Hospital and enjoy a fulfilling nursing career in both Massachusetts and Florida. In retirement, she returned to her hometown of Billerica.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Couillard and her husband, Charles, of Tewksbury, and Rebecca Carroll and her husband, Matthew, of Westford; seven grandchildren, Christopher London, Allison and Gabrielle Couillard, and Madelyn, Grace, Katie and Quinn Carroll; two sisters, Ellen Allen and her husband, Gary, and Kimberly Smith and her husband, Kenneth, all of Billerica, as well as a brother, James Brigham, of Rochester, NH. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was the former wife of Donald Day of Stoneham.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 10:00 am at Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Road (Rt. 3A), Billerica. Interment will be at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Prior to the funeral, visiting hours will start at 9:00 am. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
