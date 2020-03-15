Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map

Patti-Lynn Brigham


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patti-Lynn Brigham Obituary
of Billerica

BILLERICA

Patti-lynn Brigham of Billerica, aged 69, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, with family by her side. She was born in Lowell on September 9, 1950, the oldest child of the late Ralph Brigham and Frances (Marshall) (Brigham) Leahey.

Patti worked for several years as an executive assistant at Honeywell Bull in Billerica. Later she was able to earn her LPN from Tewksbury State Hospital and enjoy a fulfilling nursing career in both Massachusetts and Florida. In retirement, she returned to her hometown of Billerica.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Couillard and her husband, Charles, of Tewksbury, and Rebecca Carroll and her husband, Matthew, of Westford; seven grandchildren, Christopher London, Allison and Gabrielle Couillard, and Madelyn, Grace, Katie and Quinn Carroll; two sisters, Ellen Allen and her husband, Gary, and Kimberly Smith and her husband, Kenneth, all of Billerica, as well as a brother, James Brigham, of Rochester, NH. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was the former wife of Donald Day of Stoneham.

Brigham

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 10:00 am at Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Road (Rt. 3A), Billerica. Interment will be at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Prior to the funeral, visiting hours will start at 9:00 am. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com



View the online memorial for Patti-lynn Brigham
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patti-Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -