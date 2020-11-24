Pelham, NHPaul A. Bergeron, 78, of Pelham, NH passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 16th after a valiant battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Albert E. J. & Francoise Bergeron and the beloved husband of the late Carol A. Bergeron. He is survived by his daughter, Janet Jordan, son-in-law Robert Jordan, brother Jean-Guy Bergeron and sister Celine Rondeau. Grandsons David, Sean, Robert and Brian. Granddaughter Stacie, Great Granddaughter Jacklyn and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his son Albert and brother Louie.He was an auto mechanic most of his life. He worked for Jean-Guys Auto Recycling for many years. He also enjoyed repairing lawn mowers and tractors.He loved being with family and friends. He attended the Collinsville Bible Church Lakeview Ave Dracut, MA.Services will be at a later date. Family and friends will be notified at that time.