Paul A. Martel, 58, of Shirley, died on Sunday, September 15, at his home in Shirley.
He was born in Pawtucket, RI, on November 2, 1960 a son of the late Armand and Estelle (Bernier) Martel.
Paul graduated from St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, RI and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island.
Paul was a computer engineer at VoltDB in Bedford. He gave of his time and resources generously to different charities and organizations. Paul was a long-time volunteer in several capacities with Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Devens. He also volunteered for the robotics club at Ayer Shirley Regional Schools. Paul was always looking to help others along with his wife, Elizabeth Taylor Martel. They believed in spreading the good work of the Lord and dedicated their lives to this mission. They loved the people in their lives deeply. Paul's wife, Elizabeth (Taylor) Martel died on January 18th of this year. He leaves his stepdaughter, Tamsin Hall; Siblings, Susan Letellier, Jacqueline Wagner, Denise Barney, Cynthia Ferreira and Gerald Martel, Cate Cote Martel, Joseph Ferreira and several nephews and nieces. Paul also leaves behind many close friends who he loved deeply, including Tatian Taracena of Shirley, Debra Holloway and her family, David Arms, Louis and Luz Cruz.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10AM in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 21 Washington St., Ayer. There are no calling hours.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com
<http://www.andersonfuneral.com/> .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 234 Barnum Rd., Devens, MA 01434.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 21, 2019