|
|
of Nashua; 78
Paul David Carney, 78, of Nashua, husband of Priscilla T. (Beauregard) Carney, passed away at his home, Saturday morning, February 8, 2020.
A resident of Nashua since 1980, Mr. Carney was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on November 16, 1941, a son of the late John and Phyllis (Connor) Carney. Educated in Lowell schools, Paul was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1960.
Paul began his career as a lineman with Massachusetts Electric and then worked as a realtor for REMAX in Tewksbury, MA from 1992 until he retired in 2007.
In his leisure time, Paul enjoyed woodworking, yard sales and tinkering with his tools. He loved Country music; was a New England Patriots fan and enjoyed trips to Hampton Beach.
Members of his family include his wife Priscilla, whom he married in 1985 and shared over 34 years together; his five children and their spouses, Timothy and Laura Carney, Gary and Deborah Carney, Patrick and Donna Carney, Michelle and Howard Lanier and Debra and Matthew Castonguay; eight grandchildren, Sean Carney, Kelsey Carney, Patrick Carney Jr, Georgianna Carney, Abbey Lanier, Hailey Lanier, Cameron Castonguay and Zachary Castonguay; two sisters and their husbands, Maura and Robert Linskey and Phyllis and John Finn; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Bruce Carney.
Carney
There are no calling hours or services at this time. Friends wishing to express their sympathy, may send a donation in his memory to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, NH 03064.
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com.
View the online memorial for Paul David Carney
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 11, 2020