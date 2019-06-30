|
DRACUT
Paul E. Blanchet, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Dracut on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Emilee (Pappazisis) Blanchet, who he married on July 11, 1971.
Born in Lowell on November 22, 1947, he was a son of the late Edouard and Frances (Proulx) Blanchet. Following his education, Paul joined the United States Navy, and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He then went on to work in the automotive industry as a salesman for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the Dracut American Legion Post 315, as well as the Club Passetemps in Lowell.
Surviving Paul is his dear cousin and best friend Edward Guerin and his wife Pauline of Pepperell; his god child Caroline Collins, whom he loving referred to as "Pumpkin"; his niece, Jennifer Pappazisis of Reading; his nephew, Evan Pappazisis of Waltham, god child Donna MacPhail of Melbourne, FL. as well as many other cousins and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Monday, July 1st from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. His Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 30, 2019